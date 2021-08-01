Watch
Masks to be required for all City of Buffalo workers and visitors to City Hall

7 Eyewitness News
City Hall
Posted at 8:59 PM, Jul 31, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is expanding its mask mandate to all employees.

Starting Monday, August 2nd, masks will be required for all city employees and members of the public visiting City Hall, regardless of vaccination status. The change is being made to comply with the latest CDC recommendations.

The CDC recommends masks should be worn indoors in any area with substantial COVID-19 transmission, whether you're vaccinated or not. The CDC defines "substantial" as more than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days. Erie County reached that threshold on Friday. Masks are now required in all county buildings. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urges all businesses in Erie County to implement their own mask mandates.

