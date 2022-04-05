KSL Diagnostics' "Immunity Index"

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new, first-of-its-kind COVID-19 antibody test has been launched to help Western New Yorker's understand where they stand when it comes to immunity.

"This is all about getting a diagnosis, and understanding the result. It isn't positive or negative. We explain what's going on inside your body," said Kevin Lawson, the CEO of KSL Diagnostics - the company that pioneered the test.

The "Immunity Index," breaks down antibody levels in your body from prior infection and vaccination to tell you exactly what levels of protection are in your body.

"There's a risk score that you will get, and that should advise you on what sort of levels of protection you have, and what next steps like getting a booster could be," said Lawson.

The scores range from 20 (the highest level of immunity) to a 1 (antibodies present but extremely low immunity).

"Just because you have antibodies, doesn't mean you are free from COVID-19," said Lawson.

The score range, Lawson says, is the difference between the Immunity Index and other tests.

"Other tests you are either positive or negative for antibodies. This is different. You know where you stand," said Lawson.

If you would like to book a "Immunity Index" test, you can via the KSL Diagnostics website. They cost about $150 - and you should check with your insurance to see if its covered.