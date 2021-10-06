Kenmore Mercy holding COVID-19 support groups

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Support groups are popping up nationwide aimed at helping families who lost a loved one to COVID-19, or have experienced the virus themselves. Now support is being offered in Western New York.

Kenmore Mercy is offering free, virtual support groups once a month. The goal is to help people find a new normal, address concerns and provide resources to people effected buy the coronavirus.

The first group meets virtually on October 21st from 4 to 5:30pm. There will be two more on November 18th and December 16th.

For more information or to register, call Kenmore Mercy Patient Care Services at (716) 447-6211. Participants should register for each month’s session separately.