How companies are handling getting employees back to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The constant changing of company policies has been the reality for so many companies during the pandemic, including Independent Health.

"When restrictions were loosened in June we started our current return to office which has been in effect for quite a while," Anne O'Neill, VP Chief Risk Officer, said.

Independent Health has been operating at this model for more than a month. Employees can come to the office if they desire, but can also work from home if they choose. Vaccinated employees do not have to wear a mask right now, but as cases continue to rise in New York State, that could lead to difficult conversations.

"The bigger challenge is now that people have had that freedom, naturally to go back on that if it ever became necessary would be challenging not only with Independent Health, but the community at large," O'Neill said.

"It's why Independent Health has started doing "pulse checks", seeing what employees like and don't like about the current COVID-return to work protocols. The ideas from these checks could be used for how the company moves forward throughout the pandemic as the Delta varient throws more curve balls.

"We're kind of testing the waters for the future," O'Neill said, "right now it's if you want to come in please do."

In May, Governor Cuomo signed the NY HERO Act into law, which protects employees against airborne diseases. It requires companies to have a plan in place to keep their employees safe.