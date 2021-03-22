Houses of worship encouraged to get involved in state's "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Cuomo announced on Monday the launch of the new "Roll Up Your Sleeve" Campaign. The goal is to encourage houses of worship across the state to sign up as vaccination sites for their communities.

According to the Governor's office, all houses of worship can begin serving as distribution sites for the COVID vaccine starting in April.

As part of this new campaign, medical providers are also being asked to volunteer to partner with houses of worship to conduct vaccination clinics.

"Faith leaders are the most trusted voices in their respective communities, and with their help, we will be able to reach those New Yorkers who have suffered the most from this pandemic and bring the vaccine to the communities that got hit the hardest by COVID," said Gov. Cuomo. "Through this collaborative initiative, we will make sure that no neighborhood gets left behind in the vaccination phase of this ongoing fight. We have a duty to make sure the vaccine distribution is fair and equitable so that our communities that suffered the most in the peak of the pandemic do not get hit with yet another injustice."