Hochul: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate in single digits for first time in a month

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the statewide positivity rate in New York State is in the single digits for the first time since December 20.

The governor announced the positivity rate for New York State on January 20 was 9.75 percent.

"For the first time since December 20, New York State's percent positivity is in the single-digits," Governor Hochul said. "I want to thank New Yorkers for doing the right thing to get where we are in fighting this winter surge. However, this isn't the time to take our foot off the gas. Let's keep using the tools - the vaccine, the booster and masking up - to further bring the numbers down and keep our vulnerable loves ones safe from this virus."