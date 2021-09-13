Health expert says "we may be hitting the plateau for the current wave of COVID cases" in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “There is a hint that we may be hitting the plateau for the current wave of COVID cases due to the delta variant,” Dr. Thomas Russo from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine said.

According to the state Department of Health, just under 200 people in Erie County tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11. Dr. Russo from the UB said there’s light at the end of the tunnel if everyone is a team player.

“The community of Western New York needs to work together to help bring this pandemic to an end and minimize the consequences of infection,” Dr. Russo said.

And now with the official kickoff of Bills season, Dr. Russo said it’s important to follow safety protocols if attending a game.

“The delta variant is so infectious that a bills game still poses a risk since many people will be in closed quarters for a prolonged period of time,” Dr. Russo said.

Dr. Russo said, even if you’re vaccinated, in a crowded situation like a Bills or Sabres game, it’s best to wear mask.

“The only way to ensure that all of the unvaccinated are wearing masks in high-risk setting is if there’s a universal mask policy,” Dr. Russo said.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochel said, “we cannot undo the progress we’ve made,” and urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated. On Saturday 1,308 Western New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and 942 completed their vaccine series.

“Get the jab ASAP, these measures will protect yourself and others and will save lives," Dr. Russo said.

Dr. Russo said taking safety measures such as getting vaccinated and staying home if you don’t feel well, can help make sure students get a full school year.

“It is critical to get them back in the classroom for in person learning,” Dr. Russo said.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible residents, no appointment necessary. To find a site near you, you can visit vaccines.gov.