GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Grand Island is holding a KN95 mask and COVID-19 rapid test giveaway starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

The giveaway will take place at the Golden Age Center on Whitehaven Road.

The giveaway is only eligible to Grand Island residents and you must show ID to be eligible.

You can get up to 10 masks per person and two test kits per household.