Gov. Hochul: NYS has confirmed five cases of omicron variant

Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
New York Governor
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 02, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant.

The governor made the announcement in a tweet Thursday evening and said "This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread."

Thursday morning Hochul announced a Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City tested positive for the variant. At the time, she said there was still not a confirmed omicron variant case in the state. No word has been given on if the state's five confirmed cases are related to the Minnesota resident's positive case. Hochul said the Minnesota resident was at a conference at the Javits Center, is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms. All of those in attendance at the conference were required to be vaccinated and officials are contact tracing.

During her COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Hochul said this is not unexpected and pointed to the executive order announced on November 26 aimed at boosting hospital capacity. She continued on to say New Yorkers should get vaccinated, get booster shots and continue to wear a mask when in public.

"We've been ready. We're prepared. We're not sounding the alarms. We're not overreacting to this, but I want New Yorkers to have the confidence to know that we are ready to deal with this," Hochul said early Thursday.

