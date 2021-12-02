Watch
Gov. Hochul: Minnesota resident recently in New York City has tested positive for omicron variant

Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
New York Governor
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 02, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the omicron variant.

Hochul said the individual was at a conference at the Javits Center, is fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms. All of those in attendance at the conference were required to be vaccinated and officials have begun contact tracing. There is no confirmed case in New York State at this time.

The governor said this is not unexpected and pointed to the executive order announced on November 26 aimed at boosting hospital capacity.

Hochul also said this is not cause for alarm and the state is prepared for this. She continued on to say New Yorkers should get vaccinated, get booster shots and continue to wear a mask when in public.

"We've been ready. We're prepared. We're not sounding the alarms. We're not overreacting to this, but I want New Yorkers to have the confidence to know that we are ready to deal with this," said Hochul.

You can watch Hochul's full COVID-19 update below.

