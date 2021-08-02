Gov. Cuomo asks private businesses to require COVID vaccination for admission

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is asking private businesses to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination status as condition for admission. This comes as the Delta variant continues to spread across the nation. "I believe it's in your business interest to run a vaccine only establishment," said Cuomo during the news conference Monday morning.



The governor pointed to specific vaccine policy successes at Radio City Music Hall and sports arenas in New York state.

In the past month, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in New York State, going from roughly 350 to almost 800.

But vaccination rates across the nation are increasing as well, with the CDC reporting at least 700,000 COVID-19 shots were administered for five days in a row.

During Monday's update, the Governor also announced that MTA and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Labor Day. The governor believes this approach should be used for other workers as well, including teachers in New York State.

"I believe school districts should say today: Teachers, vaccine, or test, if you are in a CDC high risk area, the red or the yellow zones, I think they should say that today to the teachers in this current situation. For public facing people who are in a high-risk situation, I say there should be a mandatory vaccine policy and we put one in place in New York State ... it's smart. It's smart. If you are a receiving nurse, receiving doctor and people are coming in from the public and you're dealing with dozens of people, maybe hundreds of people, you should be vaccinated. You should be vaccinated or don't work in a front line position", said Cuomo.

Beginning Labor Day, all @MTA employees & NY employees of the Port Authority will be required to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly.



Amid the growing threat of the #DeltaVariant, this precaution will help ensure the health & safety of these dedicated workforces. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 2, 2021