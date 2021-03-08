Menu

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency&#39;s federal headquarters in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
CDC logo
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 11:19:26-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

That's according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials. The recommendations were announced Monday. They also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 30 million Americans or only about 9% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far.

