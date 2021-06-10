Watch
Fully-vaccinated nursing home personnel no longer require routine twice-weekly COVID-19 testing

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Interior of a nursing home
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 10, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to new guidance from the New York State Department of Health, fully-vaccinated nursing home personnel no longer require routine twice-weekly COVID-19 testing.

In a statement sent from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office to 7 Eyewitness News, New York State will continue distributing Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 antigen tests directly to nursing homes.

According to the guidance from the state, any positive COVID-19 test result must continue to be reported to the Department by 1:00 p.m. of the day following receipt of such test results.

You can read the latest guidance by clicking here.

