NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to new guidance from the New York State Department of Health, fully-vaccinated nursing home personnel no longer require routine twice-weekly COVID-19 testing.

In a statement sent from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office to 7 Eyewitness News, New York State will continue distributing Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 antigen tests directly to nursing homes.

According to the guidance from the state, any positive COVID-19 test result must continue to be reported to the Department by 1:00 p.m. of the day following receipt of such test results.

