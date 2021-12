BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county has hit a record high for daily COVID-19 cases with 948 positive cases on Wednesday.

The previous record high was 899 which was hit on November 30.

Prior to that, the previous record was 878 announced on November 24.

Over the last seven days there have been 4,519 positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.