Erie County Department of Health to offer new bivalent COVID-19 boosters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced it will offer the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters.

The ECDOH provided a description of the new boosters, which can be found below:

"What is a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine? These are new COVID-19 vaccine boosters that include components of the Omicron subvariant and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. These new vaccines are designed to give broad protection against COVID-19, including better protection against the Omicron variant which is currently circulating in our community. These newest subvariants are more contagious and able to evade protection that a person might have against earlier subvariants. Booster doses can also restore protection against illness that may have decreased since your last vaccine."

The ECDOH said it has received its shipment of Pfizer vaccine booster doses. It expects to receive its shipment of Moderna vaccine booster doses by the end of this week and will announce when they are available.

Pfizer’s updated booster dose is recommended for individuals 12 and older and Moderna’s updated booster dose is recommended for adults 18 and older.

The new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster will be offered to people ages 12 and older at the ECDOH mobile vaccine clinics and at the Jesse Nash Health Center located at 608 William Street in Buffalo starting Wednesday. The ECDOH said the Jesse Nash Health Center provides COVID-19 vaccine on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and appointments are suggested but not required. You are asked to bring photo ID and vaccine card if available.

You can find the most up-to-date vaccine clinic schedule and more information here.

Erie County residents may also schedule a free "Vax Visit" at home for any COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses and boosters. You can call (716) 858-2929 to be scheduled.

The ECDOH said eligibility for this booster depends on:

Your age

When you finished primary vaccination

When received your most recent booster dose of a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine

You can use the CDC's "when are you up to date?" tool here.