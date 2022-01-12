Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Erie County Department of Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
James Marshall, 5, wears a sticker on his arm after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a state-run site in Cranston, R.I., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 14:59:32-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced it will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in partnership with local cultural organizations.

The ECDOH said the clinics will provide Pfizer COVID-19 doses for children under 18 years old and vaccines including boosters for eligible family members. Parents or guardians must pre-register children under age 18 at www.erie.gov/vax or by calling (716) 858-2929.

The participating organizations are Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, the Buffalo Zoo, Roycroft Campus, The Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, January 15

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Buffalo Zoo
Participating families will receive a free family pass for two adults and two children for the Buffalo Zoo, and free parking on January 15.

12 – 4 p.m.
The Buffalo History Museum
Participating families will receive a gift bag with treats and activities for children.

Saturday, January 22

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Buffalo
Participating families will receive a free pass for Explore & More to be used on the same day or in the future.

12 – 4 p.m.
Roycroft Campus, East Aurora
Families may participate in a book giveaway and print-making activities.

Saturday, January 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
Participating families will receive a free family pass for four people on January 29th.

The ECDOH said second doses will be automatically scheduled for participating children three weeks after each event at these same locations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!