Erie County Department of Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced it will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in partnership with local cultural organizations.

The ECDOH said the clinics will provide Pfizer COVID-19 doses for children under 18 years old and vaccines including boosters for eligible family members. Parents or guardians must pre-register children under age 18 at www.erie.gov/vax or by calling (716) 858-2929.

The participating organizations are Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, the Buffalo Zoo, Roycroft Campus, The Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, January 15

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Buffalo Zoo

Participating families will receive a free family pass for two adults and two children for the Buffalo Zoo, and free parking on January 15.

12 – 4 p.m.

The Buffalo History Museum

Participating families will receive a gift bag with treats and activities for children.

Saturday, January 22

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Buffalo

Participating families will receive a free pass for Explore & More to be used on the same day or in the future.

12 – 4 p.m.

Roycroft Campus, East Aurora

Families may participate in a book giveaway and print-making activities.

Saturday, January 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Participating families will receive a free family pass for four people on January 29th.

The ECDOH said second doses will be automatically scheduled for participating children three weeks after each event at these same locations.