Erie County Department of Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced it will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in partnership with local cultural organizations.
The ECDOH said the clinics will provide Pfizer COVID-19 doses for children under 18 years old and vaccines including boosters for eligible family members. Parents or guardians must pre-register children under age 18 at www.erie.gov/vax or by calling (716) 858-2929.
The participating organizations are Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, the Buffalo Zoo, Roycroft Campus, The Buffalo History Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
SCHEDULE:
Saturday, January 15
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Buffalo Zoo
Participating families will receive a free family pass for two adults and two children for the Buffalo Zoo, and free parking on January 15.
12 – 4 p.m.
The Buffalo History Museum
Participating families will receive a gift bag with treats and activities for children.
Saturday, January 22
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Explore & More-The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Buffalo
Participating families will receive a free pass for Explore & More to be used on the same day or in the future.
12 – 4 p.m.
Roycroft Campus, East Aurora
Families may participate in a book giveaway and print-making activities.
Saturday, January 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
Participating families will receive a free family pass for four people on January 29th.
The ECDOH said second doses will be automatically scheduled for participating children three weeks after each event at these same locations.