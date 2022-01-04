Watch
Erie County announces plans to expand COVID-19 testing

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 04, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County officials have announced plans to expand COVID-19 testing.

While providing a COVID-19 update Tuesday, county officials said starting January 8 there will be additional testing sites, weekend appointments and extended evening hours. The county's COVID-19 information line will also expand hours of operation.

Testing at Erie County Department of Health sites is free and appointments are required, you can make an appointment by calling (716) 858-2929.

