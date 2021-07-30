Watch
ECDOH warning about potential COVID-19 exposure at Tabernacle Youth Program in Orchard Park

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 30, 2021
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is warning about a potential COVID-19 exposure to participants and staff at the Tabernacle Youth Program in Orchard Park.

A case investigation revealed that potential exposures took place on Friday, July 23.

The health department says staff, volunteers and families who participated in youth program activities at the Tabernacle in Orchard Park on July 23 should seek a diagnostic COVID-19 test.

You can find a free test by calling (716) 858-2929 or (716) 858-7697, or by clicking here.

