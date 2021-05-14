ECDOH: Rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days drops below 100

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced Friday the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days has dropped below 100 in the county. Through Thursday, May 13 the rate is 91.

ECDOH says this means, according to CDC thresholds for community transmission, the county has moved from a "high" level of COVID-19 risk down to a "substantial" category of COVID-19 risk. According to a release from ECDOH this may signal operational changes for area schools and school districts based on NYS guidance.

“Dropping below that ‘100 cases’ threshold shows that our county is on the right path in reducing the number of daily cases, which in turn will mean fewer hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We know how to keep that momentum going: vaccination for all who are eligible, including youth ages 12 to 15 years old, and continued public health preventive measures.”

Data released by ECDOH says for May 13 there were 118 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 836 new cases in the past seven days. The total number of confirmed cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic through May 13, 2021 are 87,765.