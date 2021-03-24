ECDOH provides statement following Depew Middle School's shift to remote learning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has issued a statement following Depew Middle School's shift to remote learning.

ECDOH says it recommended the switch for a 10-day period due to 11 reported COVID-19 cases within 7 days.

A decision like this is never easy, and the decisive action taken by Depew Central Schools reflects their commitment to the health and safety of their school community. ECDOH thanks them for their cooperation and support of sound health policy.



At this time the ECDOH school epidemiology team has not found evidence of in-classroom transmission. However, through case investigations, multiple other transmission sources, including youth sports, within households, and from the community, are suspected. Together, these multiple transmission sources raise the overall risk level within the building and were factors in the ECDOH recommendation. - ECDOH

ECDOH says parents and staff who wish to receive a free diagnostic COVID-19 test can do so through ECDOH by calling (716) 858-2929. It strongly recommends a diagnostic test 5-7 days past the last date of expsoure.