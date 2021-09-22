Watch
Diocese of Buffalo now requiring masks inside parishes unless seated

WKBW
The Catholic Center in Downtown Buffalo is the headquarters of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Sep 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo is now requiring masks inside parishes unless seated.

The COVID-19 guidance on the diocese website last updated September 22, says:

Masks are now mandated for all participants in the liturgy, especially when in close proximity to those of other households (for entry, exit, and when receiving Holy Communion). When seated, participants may “relax their mask” if they feel comfortable to do so. Reduction of capacity/seating to introduce more space is at the discretion of the parish.

You can find the diocese's full COVID-19 guidance here.

