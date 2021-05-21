Watch
COVID concerns cancel 4th of July fireworks in Amherst

Adam Unger
Transit Drive-In in Lockport set off fireworks on site for the first time in over 20 years on July 4th, 2020.
Posted at 1:17 PM, May 21, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Concerns over the lingering COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Town of Amherst to cancel its Fourth of July Fireworks festivities for a second year in a row.

On Friday, Joe McMahon, Chief of Staff for the Amherst Town Supervisor, confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that the town would not be sponsoring fireworks at the University at Buffalo this year. However, McMahon says fireworks will return in 2022.

The event typically attracts thousands of spectators to the University's North Campus in Amherst each year.

