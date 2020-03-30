COVID-19 continues to hit airlines hard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Delta and American Airlines are slashing more flights as coronavirus cuts into their business.

American says it will reduce capacity in May between 70 or 80-percent compared to last year.

That's a larger cut than it already announced for April.

Delta isn't giving specific numbers, but says it will reduce flights to Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The announcements follow similar moves from Southwest and United Airlines.

