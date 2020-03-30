Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
COVID-19 continues to hit airlines hard
More flights slashed for May
Posted: 9:33 PM, Mar 29, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-29 21:33:30-04
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Delta and American Airlines are slashing more flights as coronavirus cuts into their business.
American says it will reduce capacity in May between 70 or 80-percent compared to last year.
That's a larger cut than it already announced for April.
Delta isn't giving specific numbers, but says it will reduce flights to Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
The announcements follow similar moves from Southwest and United Airlines.
