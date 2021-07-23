COVID-19 cases in Erie County up 43 percent from last week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is warning about an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county this week.

According to health data from Thursday, cases per 100,000 residents is up from just under 19 last week, to just over 27 this week; a 43 percent increase.

Similar trends are taking place in both Western New York and New York State.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Western New York is up to 1.84 percent and up to 1.58 percent in New York State.

Over 71 percent of Erie County residents over age 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.