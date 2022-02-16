Watch
City of Tonawanda to distribute COVID-19 test kits and masks at several locations

WKBW
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:16:57-05

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Tonawanda will distribute COVID-19 test kits and masks at several locations Friday.

The distributions will take place at the following locations and times:

  • Tonawanda City Hall, 200 Niagara Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tonawanda Senior Center, 35 Main Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tonawanda Fire Headquarters, 44 William Street, 24 hours
  • Tonawanda Police Headquarters, 200 Niagara Street, 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Police said the distributions are open to city residents only and ID proof is required.

