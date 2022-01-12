Chautauqua County to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to local municipalities

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County announced it will distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to local municipalities.

The county said it received the test kits and masks from the state and the local municipalities who requested them will organize their own distribution efforts. The county said residents should contact their local representatives to inquire about their distribution efforts.

City of Jamestown will receive 500 test kits

City of Dunkirk will receive 250 test kits

Each town will receive 100 test kits

Each village will receive 50 test kits