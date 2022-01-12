Watch
Chautauqua County to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to local municipalities

WKBW
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 12, 2022
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chautauqua County announced it will distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to local municipalities.

The county said it received the test kits and masks from the state and the local municipalities who requested them will organize their own distribution efforts. The county said residents should contact their local representatives to inquire about their distribution efforts.

  • City of Jamestown will receive 500 test kits
  • City of Dunkirk will receive 250 test kits
  • Each town will receive 100 test kits
  • Each village will receive 50 test kits
I thank our mayors and supervisors for stepping up to assist with distributing these masks and test kits across the County. Our goal is to make these items available in areas that are easily accessible to the public and our local municipalities are the perfect partner for this. Some of these supplies may also be helpful for our local municipalities to keep their employees safe and to allow them to continue providing important services to their constituents.
- Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel

