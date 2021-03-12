Menu

CDC issues guidance on celebrating St. Patrick's Day safely

WKBW
Posted at 4:27 AM, Mar 12, 2021
If you are planning on celebrating St. Patrick's Day early this year, the CDC is issuing new guidance on how to do it safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the agency's website, it lists several ways you can still celebrate, even though many larger events, including Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parade, have been canceled due to the risk of spreading the virus.

Instead, the CDC recommends holding smaller celebrations in your home, with only the people in your household, virtually, or outside maintaining six feet social distancing this weekend.

Another safe way you can celebrate is to make Irish-themed decorations to put up around your home this weekend. You can also find fun St. Patrick's Day crafts to do with your family by clicking here.

The agency is also recommending you postpone any travel plans to prevent spreading COVID-19 outside of your community. You can find more information on the CDC's travel recommendations here.

