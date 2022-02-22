Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Cattaraugus County to distribute COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
COVID TEST.jpg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:12:55-05

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cattaraugus County announced it will distribute COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks at various locations across the county from Wednesday to Friday.

The distributions will be drive-thru style and test kits and masks are free to county residents. Officials say those picking them up should be prepared to show proof of residency. A maximum of four test kits per household. The test kits and masks will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

You can find the list of the distributions below.

catt co tests web.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!