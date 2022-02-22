Cattaraugus County to distribute COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cattaraugus County announced it will distribute COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks at various locations across the county from Wednesday to Friday.

The distributions will be drive-thru style and test kits and masks are free to county residents. Officials say those picking them up should be prepared to show proof of residency. A maximum of four test kits per household. The test kits and masks will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

You can find the list of the distributions below.