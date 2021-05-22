Cattaraugus County reports zero new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Department of Health says there were zero cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the county has had a total of 5,670 cases.

County officials say the majority of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began came from the 20-29 age group.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate for Cattaraugus County is 2.4 percent, higher than that of the Western New York average which is just under 1.6 percent.

There are 83 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

37.8 percent of Cattaraugus County residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19.