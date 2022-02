OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while supplies last) free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed in a drive-thru outside of the Cattaraugus County office building

The building is located at 1 Leo Moss Drive in Olean.