Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitation Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it will resume limited hospital visitation for non-COVID patients Friday.

According to Catholic Health, non-COVID patients will be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours.

Hospital visiting hours will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.

For COVID patients, in-person visitation is not permitted except for end-of-life situations.

"Exceptions to Catholic Health’s visitor restrictions will be made in certain circumstances, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care; birth partners of maternity patients; and essential support persons of patients with special needs, including those with mental or physical disabilities. Emergency Department and surgical patients may have one support person accompany them to the hospital with certain limitations. All visitors will be subject to a verbal health screening, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols," a release says.