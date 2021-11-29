Catholic Health to limit hospital visitation due to surge in COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it will limit hospital visitation due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning December 1, non-COVID patients in Catholic Health hospitals will be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours. Visiting hours will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital; Mercy Hospital of Buffalo; Mount St. Mary’s Hospital; and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.

Catholic Health released the information below and the full updated guidelines can be found here.

"In addition, emergency department patients may be accompanied by one visitor for a period of time based on patient census and other factors determined by the clinical team. If a patient is being tested for possible COVID-19 or is confirmed positive while in the emergency department, the accompanying visitor will be asked to leave the hospital and will receive further information by telephone.

Maternity patients will continue to be allowed two support persons for the duration of their hospital stay but additional visitors will not be permitted at this time. In certain outpatient settings, where space permits, patients may be accompanied by a support person for their appointments.

Hospital visitors, limited to those age 18 or older, are required to undergo a health screening, complete an online registration process, and follow all safety guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and washing or sanitizing their hands before and after each visit. Individuals who report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms in the last 10 days, or have a temperature of 100.0° F or higher will not be permitted to visit."