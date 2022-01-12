Catholic Health temporarily suspending visitations at its hospitals beginning Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it will temporarily suspend visitations at its hospitals beginning Friday.

According to a release, this is in response to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the high rate of COVID-19 transmission throughout the region and the decision was made in consultation with its Infection Control specialists to protect the health and safety of patients and staff at:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus

While we are not required to suspend visitation at this time, we think it is the wise thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community. Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to provide the safest environment for our patients and caregivers. - Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health

Catholic Health said exceptions to the restrictions will be made in certain circumstances such as:

Patients receiving end-of-life care;

For birth partners of maternity patients;

And for essential support persons of patients with special needs, including those with mental or physical disabilities.

"Emergency Department and surgical patients may have one support person accompany them to the hospital with certain limitations. All visitors will be subject to a verbal health screening, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols," a release says.