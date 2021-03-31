Catholic Health, Kaleida Health, ECMC expand visitation policies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health, Kaleida Health and ECMC have announced expanded visitation policies.

Catholic Health

Catholic Health announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its visitation policy at its hospitals to allow up to two people at a time for non-COVID-19 patients, beginning on Thursday, April 1.

Maternity patients will also be allowed two people for support during their hospital stay.

Hospital visitors who are at least 18 years old will need to undergo a health screening before entering the hospital.

Visiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. each day at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.

It's recommended that you pre-register by going to the Catholic Health website.

Kaleida Health

Kaleida Health announced that it is expanding its visitation policy at its hospitals for adult inpatients in non-COVID units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, laboring moms at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and adult same-day surgery patients, as of Thursday, April 1.

Two (2) designated support persons are permitted in non-COVID units at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for the duration of the patient’s stay. **Please note, visiting hours [kaleidahealth.org] for adult inpatients in non-COVID units are limited and vary by unit at both sites.

Two (2) designated support persons are permitted with mom on Labor & Delivery units at Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital throughout the labor, delivery and postpartum period.

In addition to two (2) designated support persons, laboring moms are allowed one (1) doula as an essential member of their care team throughout the labor, delivery and postpartum period.

One (1) designated support person permitted for adult patients having a same-day procedure. Support persons must remain in the designated waiting area or in the patient’s room (if private) until the patient is discharged.

Kaleida Health says while visitation is not permitted for adults in COVID units, it will coordinate visitation with patient families in circumstances deemed medically necessary or in end-of-life or palliative care cases.

ECMC

The expanded guidance from ECMC can be found below and is effective Thursday, April, 1.

Inpatient Visitation

1. Two designated inpatient visitors per day are permitted. The patient or their legal representative will determine the designated essential support persons who can visit the hospital.

2. No Visitation Permitted for COVID-19 Inpatients, COVID-19 Patients Under Investigation (“PUI”) or patients in quarantine with compassionate exceptions for end-of-life.

3. Visiting hours are from 3:00pm – 7:00pm.

4. If you cannot visit or outside of visitation hours, you can contact your loved one over the phone or through a scheduled video call. The patient’s care team can help set up the video call.

5. All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you cannot comply with the screening measures, you cannot have an in-person visit in the hospital.

Critical Care Units

1. Two designated inpatient visitors per day are permitted for the duration of a patient’s stay. The patient or their legal representative will determine the designated essential support person who can visit the hospital.

2. COVID-19 patient visitation remains prohibited for the safety of our patients and caregivers, with compassionate exceptions for end of life.

3. Visiting hours are from 4:30pm – 6:00pm.

4. If you are not able to visit, you can contact your loved one over the phone or through a scheduled video call. The patient’s care team can help set up the video call.

5. All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you cannot comply with the screening measures, you cannot have an in-person visit in the hospital. All visitors are required to wear at mask at all times and remain in the patients room during visitation.

KeyBank Trauma and Emergency Department

1. Two support persons permitted per patient. Two visitors will be able to accompany you in the Emergency Department, and your visitors must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit.

2. All visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

3. Each visitor must wear a mask at all times, and ensure social distancing with proper hand hygiene.

4. If your loved one is admitted to the hospital, you may accompany them to their room during inpatient visiting hours. If they are admitted outside of visiting hours, you must return during visiting hours.

5. Pediatric patients may have both parents as essential support persons.

Behavioral Health & Acute Substance Abuse Unit

All visits are by appointment only.

Surgery and Procedure Areas

1. For elective cases, information will be provided to the patient on limitation to one (1) essential person to accompany them through the initial hospital intake process. That essential person can rejoin the patient at the time of discharge. Upon check-in, the patient will be asked to provide their essential support person’s contact info.

2. If a patient has a surgery that requires admission outside of visitation hours, the essential person will be welcomed to return during visitation hours.

Outpatient Clinics and Services

1. If a Support Person is needed for a patient they can assist with check-in and provide a phone number to be called when patient is discharged.

2. If deemed medically necessary, one (1) support person may accompany the patient for the entire clinic visit.

Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility

1. Adhering to NYSDOH guidance, “When a new case of COVID-19 among residents or staff is identified, nursing homes should immediately begin outbreak testing and suspend all visitation (except that required under federal disability rights law), until at least one round of facility-wide testing is completed.” (NYSDOH March 25, 2021 Health Advisory)

2. When Terrace View meets NYSDOH guidelines, visitation will occur: Monday through Friday 10:00am, 11:00am, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 6:30pm, Saturday and Sunday 10:00am & 11:00am. Please call 716-551-7217 to schedule your visit.

3. Visitors will no longer require a COVID-19 swab result.

4. Visits will take place in the lobby or outside, weather dependent.

5. In-room visits will be allowed for certain residents based on medical condition. In-room visits will follow the same schedule as the lobby visits.

6. Visitors will have to go through the screening process upon arrival and be required to wear a mask throughout their visit.

7. Compassionate care and end-of-life visits should contact the nursing unit or the social worker directly.

8. Visitors can have close contact with their loved one if the resident has been vaccinated, completes proper hand hygiene, and the visitor maintains mask wear throughout the visit.

General Visitation Guidelines:

• Please do not visit if you are ill.

• All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

• Visitors will be provided with a face mask upon entry to the facility and must wear the mask at all times while inside the facility.



Masks should only be removed to eat or drink. If a visitor refuses to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave the facility. Visitors should maintain recommended social distancing and regularly perform hand hygiene.

• Visitors should self-screen for contagious diseases before arriving at ECMC and before accessing patient care areas.

• If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days, please do not visit the hospital.

• All visitors are required to comply with our screening checkpoint procedures. If you are unable to comply, you will not be permitted an in-person visit in the hospital.

• Visitors will be asked screening questions and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

• Visitors must stay in the patient’s room, or designated area identified by staff, unless directed by staff to leave the room.