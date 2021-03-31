Menu

Catholic Health expands hospital visitation, allowing two people at a time for non-COVID-19 patients

Eileen Buckley
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 31, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its visitation policy at its hospitals to allow up to two people at a time for non-COVID-19 patients, beginning on Thursday, April 1.

Maternity patients will also be allowed two people for support during their hospital stay.

Hospital visitors who are at least 18 years old will need to undergo a health screening before entering the hospital.

Yisiting hours are from 2 to 6 p.m. each day at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses.

It's recommended that you pre-register by going to the Catholic Health website.

