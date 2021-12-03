Catholic Health canceling or postponing elective surgeries that require an inpatient stay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson for Catholic Health tells 7 Eyewitness News it is canceling or postponing elective surgeries that require an inpatient stay.

This announcement comes after an executive order was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on November 26. The executive order allows the state to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for hospitals or systems with limited capacity to "protect access to critical health care services." Limited capacity is defined by the state as 10% staffed bed capacity.

According to a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Health, no hospitals have currently limited procedures under the executive order. The executive order went into place Friday and will be re-assessed on January 15.

"No hospitals have currently limited procedures under the Governor’s executive order. While this order is effective today, determinations will be issued to facilities by December 6 to apply to procedures scheduled to occur on or after December 9," the spokesperson said.

According to the NYSDOH, the following procedures are considered essential and will NOT be canceled or postponed by the executive order:



Cancer, including diagnostic procedure of suspected cancer

Neurosurgery

Intractable Pain

Highly symptomatic patients

Transplants

Trauma

Cardiac with symptoms

Limb threatening vascular procedures

Dialysis Vascular Access

Patients that are at a clinically high risk of harm if their procedures are not completed

As of Friday, December 3, the NYSDOH said 31 impacted hospitals in at-risk regions had 10% capacity or less. That includes 12 hospitals in the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions:



F.F. Thompson Hospital- Finger Lakes

Geneva General Hospital - Finger Lakes

Highland Hospital - Finger Lakes

Strong Memorial Hospital - Finger Lakes

The Unity Hospital of Rochester - Finger Lakes

Wyoming County Community Hospital - Finger Lakes

Brooks-TLC Hospital System, Inc. - Western New York

Erie County Medical Center - Western New York

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo - Western New York

Mount St Marys Hospital and Health Center - Western New York

Sisters of Charity Hospital - Western New York

UPMC Chautauqua at WCA - Western New York

According to data acquired by 7 Eyewitness News from the New York State Department of Health from December 1, the following percentages of beds are occupied in the major Erie and Niagara County hospitals:



93% of acute care beds

87% of ICU beds

92% of total beds

Below you can find the percentages for the individual facilities as of December 1:

Erie County:



Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital: 87% of acute care beds full, 86% of ICU beds full, 87% total beds full

Buffalo General Medical Center: 86% of acute care beds full, 87% of ICU beds full, 87% total beds full

Oishei Children's Hospital: No new data reported

ECMC: 100% of acute care beds full, 83% of ICU beds full, 98% total beds full

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo: 100% of acute care beds full, 100% of ICU beds full, 100% total beds full

Kenmore Mercy Hospital: 94% of acute care beds full, 75% of ICU beds full, 92% total beds full

94% of acute care beds full, 75% of ICU beds full, 92% total beds full Sisters of Charity Hospital: 100% of acute care beds full, 100% of ICU beds full, 100% total beds full

Niagara County:

