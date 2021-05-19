Buffalo Wing Fest back in action Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival will be back in action this September. Festival founder Drew Cerza announced on Wednesday that the popular event will return this Labor Day Weekend for its 20th anniversary.

The event was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to organizers, festival admission will be split into timed, pre-ticketed sessions. On Saturday, September 4, there will be three, three hour sessions. On Sunday, September 5 there will be two, three hour sessions. All admission tickets will be prepaid online.

“Please be patient and believe me when I say that we are doing all we can to preserve the Wingfest as premier quality event as it has been for the past 19 years,” Cerza said. “This will be our 20th Anniversary and we can’t wait to see all of our friends again after having to take a year off.”

More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

