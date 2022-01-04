Watch
Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 test scams

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 16:01:10-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Better Business Bureau has warned of COVID-19 test scams.

According to the BBB, the US Food and Drug Administration has warned of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments.

The BB has offered the following tips to help you avoid scams:

  • Want a test? Talk to your doctor. Reach out to your healthcare provider. They can help figure out if the test will be covered by insurance and where to find a legitimate clinic.  If you don't have a primary care physician, check out the official website of your local county health department for more information on testing availability.
  • Research before buying. Scammers put pressure on people to buy or commit without giving them time to do further research. Before agreeing to anything, investigate first. Research any claims the company makes. Start with searching BBB.org to see they are BBB Accredited, have good reviews, and if there are complaints or scam reports associated with their business name. In addition, review the warnings on FBIFederal Trade CommissionThe NYS Attorney General, and BBB ScamTracker.
  • Understand all options: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed guide to testing for COVID-19. Understand the different tests available.
  • Never share your personal information with strangers. Only make purchases and share your personal information with people and companies you know and trust.
  • Check claims of FDA approval. Per the FBI, "Not all COVID-19 antibody tests have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and their efficacy has not been determined." Check the FDA website for a list of approved tests and testing companies.
