All Western New York counties now have 'low' COVID-19 Community Levels following update from CDC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All Western New York counties now have "low" COVID-19 Community Levels following the release of updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC updated its COVID-19 Community Levels Thursday and all WNY counties have "low" community levels. According to the data, which can be found here, all counties in New York are either "low" or "medium," there is not a county listed as "high."

Before it was updated Thursday, it was last updated on February 24 and there were only two counties (Cattaraugus and Allegany) that were low at the time. The remainder were "medium."

The levels are based on the following from the CDC:

New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total) are calculated using data from February 24-March 2, 2022

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population (7-day total) are calculated using data from February 23-March 1, 2022

Percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) is calculated using data from February 23-March 1, 2022

The levels are used to determine whether a mask should be used indoors: