Colorectal cancer fundraiser raises 20,000 dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fundraiser to honor a Western New York man known for fighting colorectal cancer is concluding. Pain in the Canal is a fundraiser where people try to run the length of the Erie Canal over a span of three months.

This event honors Kevin Hays who died before his 36th birthday last year.

After Hay's death his cousin Martin Pasternak wanted to raise awareness for colon cancer through the fundraiser.

The Pain in the Canal fundraiser started on May 15th and is set to end on Saturday August 20th, but Pasternak says that people can join him and others at Canalside in a run-a-thon on Saturday morning with organizations to support colorectal cancer survivors such as Buffalo Colon Corps. Pasternak will be running 36 miles to honor Hays, who did not make it to his 36th birthday due to the disease.

The fundraiser has raised over 20,000 dollars in the past two years for Buffalo Colon Corps.

Pasternak says to be able to have this event bring awareness to colon cancer is a huge part of why he does it. The run-a-thon on Saturday will allow him to meet with the events runners and hear how the disease has impacted their lives.

“Virtual races are nice, but you do not get the personal connection with folks. I read a bunch of stories from individuals and reasons why they joined this event, and it will be nice to meet these folks and see how we have helped impact their life,” said Pasternak.

Pasternak has been overwhelmed with the help of the community and says he hopes to raise 50 thousand dollars to give to Buffalo Colon Corps for the event.

