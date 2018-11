BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a child's wheelchair that was stolen from a home on West Avenue.

Police say the wheelchair belongs to a 4-year-old child that needs the chair to get to and from the school bus-stop.

The wheelchair was taken on November 18th during a home burglary.

If you have any information on the wheelchair you are asked to call Buffalo Police at 851-4403.

