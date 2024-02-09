Watch Now
50949_WKBW_7_Problem_Solvers_658x90.png

Actions

Cheektowaga Police open investigation into 21-year-old's death

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 8:48 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 20:48:14-05

Just before 6:30pm on Thursday, the Cheektowaga Police Department received reports of a body that was ejected out of a vehicle on the Westbound Kensington Expressway.

A 21-year old female was found dead at the scene on the expressway between Cayuga and Union Road.

Police have opened up an investigation to determine the cause of death.

The Westbound Kensington Expressway between Cayuga and Union Road will be closed throughout the night and into Friday morning as police continue to investigate.

The Department is asking anybody who has any information about the accident to come forward.

They can reach Cheektowaga Police Lieutenant David Vogel at (716) 686-3527.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!