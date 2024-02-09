Cheektowaga Police open investigation into 21-year-old's death

Just before 6:30pm on Thursday, the Cheektowaga Police Department received reports of a body that was ejected out of a vehicle on the Westbound Kensington Expressway.

A 21-year old female was found dead at the scene on the expressway between Cayuga and Union Road.

Police have opened up an investigation to determine the cause of death.

The Westbound Kensington Expressway between Cayuga and Union Road will be closed throughout the night and into Friday morning as police continue to investigate.

The Department is asking anybody who has any information about the accident to come forward.

They can reach Cheektowaga Police Lieutenant David Vogel at (716) 686-3527.