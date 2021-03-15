Menu

Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Celebrating National Pi Day

Mathematical icon celebrated every March 14
WKBW
What you need to know about Pi Day
Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 20:56:01-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — In case you didn't know, Sunday is National Pi Day, and we're not talking about the dessert.

We're talking about pi, as in the mathematical constant for the ratio between the circumference of a circle and its diameter.

Pi day is always celebrated on March 14, which represents the number's first three digits, 3.14.

Those are the most common digits of the irrational number which goes on and on without stopping or repeating.

What better reason to grab yourself a slice of pie, that's "p-i-e", to celebrate.

