Canadian federal government asking Canadians to not travel abroad for at least next four weeks

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 15, 2021
OTTAWA, Ontario (WKBW) — The Canadian federal government is formally asking Canadians to avoid traveling internationally for at least the next four weeks.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Canadian officials indicated that Canadians should avoid international travel unless it is essential.

Officials also said PCR COVID-19 testing at the border will be, "ramped up" over the next four weeks.

Fully vaccinated Americans are still allowed to travel to Canada as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of arriving at the border.

