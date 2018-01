Buffalo Public Schools to close Friday due to extreme cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast.

The district will be open tomorrow but all afterschool activities will be canceled.

Schools will be closed on Friday, when temperatures are expected to hover around zero. A stiff north wind will push the wind chill to 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Central staff must still report.

All Saturday activities will also be canceled.

Earlier today, Lockport City Schools became the first local district to announce its schools will be closed on Friday because of the extreme cold. All staff in Lockport will still have to report.