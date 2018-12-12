A Buffalo family is asking for help.

Just after four o'clock Friday afternoon, an unknown man walked into the backyard of their Manhattan Avenue home, grabbed their dog’s leash and walked away.

The Siberian Husky, Ryder, is one-and-half-years old.

The Turnage family says just before the dog was stolen, Ryder managed to get free from the backyard. Video shows the dog being followed back by a man. On the home security video the man is seen forcibly taken the dog away from the backyard.

"I just want the dog to come home for Christmas," said Dionne Turnage. She and her three children have been searching for the dog since last week.

The family is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of their dog to call the Buffalo Police Department.

