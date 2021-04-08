Watch
Vaccinating-WNY-658x90.jpg

Actions

Two seriously injured in wrong-way crash on the 198 early Thursday morning

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
One woman was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on the 198 Thursday morning.
198 ax web.png
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 11:40:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two women were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 198 in Buffalo Thursday morning.

According to police, around 4:00 a.m. a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old female drove the wrong way on the 198 near Route 33 and struck a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old female.

Both drivers were seriously injured and are being treated at ECMC.

NITTEC cameras showed traffic backing up along the 198 shortly after the crash. Westbound lanes of the 198 were closed for a period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources