Two seriously injured in wrong-way crash on the 198 early Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two women were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 198 in Buffalo Thursday morning.

According to police, around 4:00 a.m. a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old female drove the wrong way on the 198 near Route 33 and struck a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old female.

Both drivers were seriously injured and are being treated at ECMC.

NITTEC cameras showed traffic backing up along the 198 shortly after the crash. Westbound lanes of the 198 were closed for a period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.