Two people killed in small plane crash in Orleans County

Posted at 10:22 PM, May 28, 2023
RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A small plane crash killed two people in Orleans County.

Deputies with the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said that the experimental, homemade aircraft appeared to have broken apart before crashing along Townline Road in Ridgeway late Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the wreckage was scattered over a wide area on both sides of the street.

Crews at a nearby private airport became concerned and called the police when the pilot failed to return when expected.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims until family members are contacted. Federal investigators from the FAA and the NTSB are now looking into this.

