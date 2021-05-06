Buffalo Police: body found in the Niagara River at the foot of Ferry Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say a body was found in the Niagara River near the foot of Ferry Street early Thursday morning.

Officers were initially called out to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to investigate calls about a body in the water.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News a white male's body had been found there.

Crews worked for over an hour to recover it.

No other information is being made available at this time. The man's age and identity are not known yet.