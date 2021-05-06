Watch
Buffalo Police: body found in the Niagara River at the foot of Ferry Street

Buffalo Police were called out to the foot of Ferry about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. There are few details available about what police are looking for.
BPD investigates scene at the foot of Ferry St.
Buffalo Police and Fire crews work to recover the body of man from the Niagara River
Posted at 6:13 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 07:41:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say a body was found in the Niagara River near the foot of Ferry Street early Thursday morning.

Officers were initially called out to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to investigate calls about a body in the water.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News a white male's body had been found there.

Crews worked for over an hour to recover it.

No other information is being made available at this time. The man's age and identity are not known yet.

