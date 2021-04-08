Watch
Police: one woman seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on the 198

NITTEC camera shows traffic blocked at NY-198 westbound and Main Street due to a crash.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: Buffalo Police say one woman was seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash on NY-198 in Buffalo Thursday morning.

Two cars collided head-on when a driver went the wrong way on the 198 at Main Street just before 6:00 a.m.

NITTEC camera imaging showed traffic backing up along the 198 shortly after the crash. Westbound lanes of the 198 were closed shortly after the crash.

Police tell 7 Eyewitness News the woman who was injured was rushed into surgery.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

